Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on A. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in A. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,025,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,919,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,140 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 122,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,612,000.

Shares of A opened at $160.94 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $105.19 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The company has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.