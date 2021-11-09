TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Given “Buy” Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barrington Research currently has a $19.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TACT. TheStreet lowered TransAct Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAct Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock opened at $13.71 on Monday. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The firm has a market cap of $123.27 million, a PE ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $455,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $450,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $619,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

