TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Given “Buy” Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barrington Research currently has a $19.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TACT. TheStreet lowered TransAct Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAct Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.
Shares of TransAct Technologies stock opened at $13.71 on Monday. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The firm has a market cap of $123.27 million, a PE ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.51.
TransAct Technologies Company Profile
TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.
