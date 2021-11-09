KeyCorp Boosts Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $325.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $255.00 to $325.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $273.05.

Paylocity stock opened at $274.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 219.62 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.32. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $154.26 and a twelve month high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paylocity will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $1,475,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.18, for a total transaction of $85,199.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,193 shares of company stock valued at $30,533,643. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

