Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VCTR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victory Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $41.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.31.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 29.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 16.17%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 125.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 74.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 219,900.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 66.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

