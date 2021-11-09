Marshall Wace LLP Has $81,000 Stake in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) by 81.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 279,407 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Tantech were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tantech by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 19,984 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tantech by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 26,449 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tantech by 915.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 55,830 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Tantech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tantech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Tantech alerts:

Tantech stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. Tantech Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95.

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Biofuel Energy. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for domestic market that sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.