Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 28,909 Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of Enzo Biochem as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the second quarter worth $2,999,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the second quarter worth $47,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the second quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 113.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 51,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

ENZ stock opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

