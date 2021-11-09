Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Canoo by 254.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after buying an additional 683,156 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Canoo by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 48,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Canoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Canoo by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canoo by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after acquiring an additional 705,165 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. R. F. Lafferty upped their price target on Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Canoo in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NYSE GOEV opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.07. Canoo Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canoo Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

