12,990 Shares in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Infinera by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 28,808 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Infinera alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INFN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. MKM Partners lowered Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

In other Infinera news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,144.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. Infinera Co. has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $355.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Infinera Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.