Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Stake Reduced by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,921 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Yiren Digital were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Yiren Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Yiren Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Yiren Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Yiren Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Yiren Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YRD opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yiren Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $269.59 million, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a positive return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $174.25 million for the quarter.

Yiren Digital Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Grade I, Grade II, Grade III, and Grade IV. It offers online consumer finance marketplace and execute loan transactions.

