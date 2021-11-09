Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 111.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 679,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,449 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $17,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soros Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ranpak by 345.2% during the 2nd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 4,630,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,897,000 after buying an additional 3,590,194 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ranpak by 946.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,670,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,549,000 after buying an additional 1,511,077 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Ranpak by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,016,000 after buying an additional 1,044,800 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ranpak during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,693,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ranpak during the 1st quarter valued at $12,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ranpak alerts:

Shares of Ranpak stock opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $40.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -494.06 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.20 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $926,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Corley sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $210,665.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,541 shares of company stock worth $2,400,146 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PACK. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ranpak in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ranpak currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.