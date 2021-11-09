Truist Downgrades Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) to Hold

Truist lowered shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $130.00.

PTON has been the topic of several other research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities downgraded Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.25.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.21 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.70.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $935,981.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 396,470 shares of company stock worth $40,708,012. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

