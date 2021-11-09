The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 421,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,459 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $17,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $69.56.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $110.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered their price objective on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Pennant Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

The Pennant Group Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.