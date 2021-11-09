Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Cut to $325.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a sell rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $230.93.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $244.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $367.17 and its 200-day moving average is $296.93. Moderna has a 52-week low of $73.52 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $98.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Moderna will post 29.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 400,250 shares of company stock worth $151,508,275. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 10.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

