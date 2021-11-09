Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) PT Raised to $28.00 at Barclays

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $19.40 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.37%. Analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John E. Kao sold 70,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $1,407,597.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $198,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,001 shares of company stock valued at $5,173,082 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

