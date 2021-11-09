Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at Susquehanna

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ABNB. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, September 24th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Airbnb from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.81.

Shares of ABNB opened at $200.32 on Monday. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 112.76% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $2,406,330.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,990,667.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $619,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 325,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,348,393.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,409,632 shares of company stock worth $215,737,004 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 70.9% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Airbnb by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,545,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

