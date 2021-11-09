TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at National Bankshares

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TELUS to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.33.

TSE:T opened at C$29.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.47. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$23.76 and a twelve month high of C$29.99. The company has a market cap of C$39.66 billion and a PE ratio of 30.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.76.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

