Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HSBC increased their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $184.81.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $200.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 112.76% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $619,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 325,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,348,393.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $129,388,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,535,826.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,409,632 shares of company stock valued at $215,737,004 in the last quarter. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $1,757,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $319,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $3,157,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

