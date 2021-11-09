Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Russel Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Laurentian increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$38.86.

TSE RUS opened at C$35.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.18. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$18.84 and a 52 week high of C$37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29. The company has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 10.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total value of C$240,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,108 shares in the company, valued at C$6,369,717.08. Also, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.18 per share, with a total value of C$32,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$66,811.36. Insiders sold 30,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,186 over the last quarter.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

