Card Factory’s (CARD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Card Factory (LON:CARD) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on the stock.
Card Factory stock opened at GBX 53.60 ($0.70) on Monday. Card Factory has a 1 year low of GBX 30.50 ($0.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 97.83 ($1.28). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of £183.23 million and a PE ratio of -182.00.
Card Factory Company Profile
