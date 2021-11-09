Card Factory’s (CARD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Card Factory (LON:CARD) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on the stock.

Card Factory stock opened at GBX 53.60 ($0.70) on Monday. Card Factory has a 1 year low of GBX 30.50 ($0.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 97.83 ($1.28). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of £183.23 million and a PE ratio of -182.00.

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company provides single cards for everyday occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, thank you, get well soon, good luck, congratulations, sympathy, and new baby cards, as well as seasonal occasions, such as Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, thank you teacher, graduation, and exam congratulations; online personalized physical cards; and boxes of various Christmas cards.

