KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman Sells 1,700 Shares

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 1,700 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $46,767.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shrikrishna Venkataraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 2,011 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $55,785.14.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 2,361 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $59,048.61.

On Monday, August 30th, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 18,840 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $474,014.40.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 52,699 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $1,201,010.21.

On Monday, August 23rd, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 18,287 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $405,788.53.

KNBE opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. KnowBe4, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.93.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.28 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KnowBe4 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.73.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

