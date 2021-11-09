Insider Selling: Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) CEO Sells 10,812 Shares of Stock

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) CEO Christopher L. Coccio sold 10,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $63,790.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Sono-Tek stock opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $102.89 million, a PE ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of -0.03. Sono-Tek Co. has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $6.90.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 15.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Benin Management CORP bought a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SOTK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sono-Tek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 16th. TheStreet raised Sono-Tek from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.