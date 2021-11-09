Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 438,576 Shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438,576 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of CarLotz worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in CarLotz by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 43,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CarLotz by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CarLotz during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CarLotz during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 23.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOTZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CarLotz in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair cut CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ LOTZ opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.58. CarLotz, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $12.90.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

