Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 24,475 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 37.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 24,475 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRO. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 5.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 26.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 25.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,435,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,324 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.0% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $17.59.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -333.28%.

MRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

