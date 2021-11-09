Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,498,000. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,523,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,940,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,768,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FYBR stock opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $33.34.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FYBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

