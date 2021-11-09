Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Director Jennifer Wong Sells 8,300 Shares

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Director Jennifer Wong sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.50, for a total transaction of C$410,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$744,084.

Jennifer Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Jennifer Wong sold 20,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.50, for a total transaction of C$990,000.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Jennifer Wong sold 5,800 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.75, for a total transaction of C$288,550.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Jennifer Wong sold 10,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total transaction of C$500,000.00.

Aritzia stock opened at C$49.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.73. Aritzia Inc. has a 52 week low of C$20.90 and a 52 week high of C$50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$350.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$302.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.50.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

