Northern Trust Corp Has $17.64 Million Stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,236,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 813,190 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.30% of MannKind worth $17,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,407,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MannKind by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 61,401 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of MannKind by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 295,730 shares in the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MannKind alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.51. MannKind Co. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.82.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MannKind currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

MannKind Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.