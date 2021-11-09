Northern Trust Corp Acquires 33,520 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,753,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $17,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,727,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,040,000 after buying an additional 1,479,584 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1,780.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 7,457,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,691,000 after buying an additional 7,060,660 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,270,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,796,000 after buying an additional 66,708 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,869,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,124,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,616,000 after buying an additional 134,448 shares in the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

CLNE opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.52. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.07.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.