LPL Financial LLC Acquires 17,872 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 119.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,872 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHX. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX during the first quarter worth $94,318,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 158.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117,726 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 45.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,762,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,666 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 19.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,890,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,555,000 after purchasing an additional 624,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 26.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,185,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,062,000 after purchasing an additional 457,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. COKER & PALMER upgraded ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChampionX in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.95.

CHX opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.71. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.41 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.