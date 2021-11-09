Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NOVA has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.94.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $42.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.01. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $247,680,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $1,300,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,061,868 shares of company stock worth $250,310,433. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth approximately $12,504,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 85.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

