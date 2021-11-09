KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KVHI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered KVH Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ KVHI opened at $11.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71. KVH Industries has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KVHI. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,068,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,143,000 after buying an additional 197,993 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,831,561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,528,000 after buying an additional 152,906 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in KVH Industries by 519.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 100,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in KVH Industries by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 87,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in KVH Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $577,000. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment comprises of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

