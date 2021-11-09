KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on KVHI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered KVH Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.
NASDAQ KVHI opened at $11.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71. KVH Industries has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.74.
About KVH Industries
KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment comprises of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.
