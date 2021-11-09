Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OLPX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.73.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Shares of Olaplex stock opened at $28.21 on Monday. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $30.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLPX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth about $309,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth about $700,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.