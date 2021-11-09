Michael D. Dowling Sells 2,000 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 2,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $114,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SFST stock opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $65.39. The company has a market capitalization of $490.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 13.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 747,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,054,000 after purchasing an additional 204,481 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 94.2% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 461,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,584,000 after acquiring an additional 223,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 399,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,750,000 after acquiring an additional 37,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 241,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.