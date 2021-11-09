Michael D. Dowling Sells 2,000 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 2,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $114,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of SFST stock opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $65.39. The company has a market capitalization of $490.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 13.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.
Southern First Bancshares Company Profile
Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.
