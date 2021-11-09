Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.13% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $17,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 36.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 9.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,628,000 after buying an additional 25,368 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,872,000 after buying an additional 32,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 236.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $72.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.30. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $92.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.41.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.20). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 19.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.59%.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

