LPL Financial LLC Reduces Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 304.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Retirement Planning Group purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BOCT opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.50. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.39.

