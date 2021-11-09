Northern Trust Corp Has $18.48 Million Stock Holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,445 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Harsco were worth $18,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSC. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Harsco by 867.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 28,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Harsco by 48.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 39,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Harsco by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Harsco by 10.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Harsco by 3.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harsco stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Harsco Co. has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.28, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.99.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harsco news, SVP David Stanton purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $68,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anshooman Aga bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $27,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSC. Argus cut shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

