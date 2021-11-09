Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $18,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 747.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,190,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,028,000 after purchasing an additional 258,557 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 640.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 92,955 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 80,728 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 440,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,589,000 after purchasing an additional 69,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCHN. Northland Securities began coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $53.76 on Tuesday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.01.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 12.23%.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $234,983.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $402,341.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

