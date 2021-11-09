LPL Financial LLC Has $869,000 Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,838 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EHC. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,725,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,220,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 282,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,043,000 after purchasing an additional 177,500 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,624,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 216,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after purchasing an additional 143,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

EHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

NYSE:EHC opened at $65.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.30. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $60.85 and a 12 month high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

