Scotiabank Increases Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$24.75

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$24.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KMP.UN. Raymond James set a C$23.75 target price on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.50.

TSE KMP.UN opened at C$22.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.95. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$16.73 and a 52 week high of C$23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

