NetSol Technologies (NTWK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.54 million, a P/E ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 0.85. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NetSol Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,120 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of NetSol Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

