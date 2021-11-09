Virios Therapeutics (VIRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect Virios Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ VIRI opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $47.48 million and a PE ratio of -2.71. Virios Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $16.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virios Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Virios Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

