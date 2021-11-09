DouYu International (DOYU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DouYu International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DOYU stock opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.55. DouYu International has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $20.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of DouYu International by 1,346.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DouYu International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 39,183 shares during the period. 31.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DouYu International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

