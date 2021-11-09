Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Price Target Lowered to $116.00 at SVB Leerink

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $99.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.37. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $33.14 and a 1-year high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. Research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,461,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,435,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,193,000 after purchasing an additional 202,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,575,000 after purchasing an additional 82,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,945,000 after purchasing an additional 102,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 697,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,723,000 after acquiring an additional 163,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

