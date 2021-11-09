Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on the natural resources company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GLEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 334 ($4.36) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 410 ($5.36).

GLEN stock opened at GBX 363.48 ($4.75) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £48.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 180.18 ($2.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 397.80 ($5.20). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 350.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 549.68.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

