LPL Financial LLC Sells 4,281 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,281 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,861 shares in the company, valued at $991,679.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 1,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $34,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $223,460. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 205.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 545.50%.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

