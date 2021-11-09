LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 190.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the second quarter worth $45,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 2,124.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average is $19.05. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.