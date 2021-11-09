Stifel Financial Corp Sells 6,216 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 767.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 331.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIRI. Barclays upgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.