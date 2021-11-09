LPL Financial LLC Acquires 1,034 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,318 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 50,575 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 292,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 30,852 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,084,000. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil stock opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.58. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.80.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). América Móvil had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $12.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1974 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is 26.90%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

América Móvil Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

