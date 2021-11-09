Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 2,398 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 102.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.25.

NYSE:SPB opened at $96.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.13 and a 1-year high of $99.34.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

