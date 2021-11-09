Stifel Financial Corp Has $415,000 Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after buying an additional 103,689 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,092,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,422,000 after buying an additional 75,501 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $29.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

