LPL Financial LLC Has $900,000 Stock Holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Impinj worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the second quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Impinj by 144.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the second quarter valued at $52,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Impinj by 33.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the first quarter valued at $169,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $790,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,366. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PI opened at $76.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -38.40 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day moving average of $52.65. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.27 and a 52-week high of $82.42.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Impinj in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

